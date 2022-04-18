Eau Claire County parks have free admission during Earth Week

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - In honor of Earth Week, Eau Claire County parks are offering free admission.
The County's Parks and Forest department is encouraging folks to get out and enjoy the natural wonders our parks have to offer.
To promote this, Beaver Creek Reserve is having an Earth Week challenge where you can earn points by doing different tasks.
You can earn points by attending their upcoming Pollinator Run, planting a tree, or even hiking at the reserve.
Once tasks are completed, groups will be entered into drawings for fun prizes including free composting services, Chamber Bucks, and $100 gift cards to Scheels and Festival Foods.
"Our mission at Beaver Creek Reserve is connecting people with nature," said outreach and development coordinator Kristen Giefer. "And we obviously can't do our mission if we can't protect what we currently have. And so Earth Day is great because we recognize and bring awareness to environmental conservation and protecting our planet. And so just because Earth Day is one day out of the year, doesn't mean we shouldn't be doing this year-round. So a great way to start is to have people involved and do it all week long."
Admission to Big Falls County Park, Coon Fork County Park, Harstad County Park, Lake Altoona Park, Lake Eau Claire Park, L.L. Phillips County Park, Lowes Creek County Park, and Tower Ridge County Park is free through Sunday, April 24. Beaver Creek also has free admission during Earth Week.
