"Geekin' Through the Years" at GEEKcon

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People across Eau Claire were able to feed their inner geek by attending the GEEKcon at UW-Eau Claire.
GEEKcon is an annual event with anything anyone can be geeky about. That includes things like board games, Legos, esports, musical performances, cosplay, art, and much more.
One of the biggest draws for this event is the vendors that set up shop. This year there were around 80 different vendors selling things like art, puzzles, and models, to name a few.
This year is the sixth installment of the event, and the theme was "Geekin' Through the Years," meaning this GEEKcon was aimed toward the interests of all age groups.
"Really, it's an event for all sorts of people. We have musical performances, we have panels going on right now, we have Lego displays and Lego-building, we have esports, and vendors, the whole nine yards," said Nicole Schultz, a communications professor at UW-Eau Claire.
The majority of the event planners are actually students from the University in the strategic event planning class, which is taught by Schultz.
This is the fifth year that this event is organized by the class. This year, they said they reached their goal of seeing over 600 people in attendance.