 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATES TONIGHT, WITH LIGHTER SNOW BUT CONTINUED
IMPACTS DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

.The bulk of the snow accumulations are expected this evening
into early Monday morning, with mainly lighter accumulations by
daytime Monday. Snowfall rates of 1 inch to 1 1/2 inches per hour
are expected as a band of heavy snow lifts through the region this
evening. The Monday morning commuter period is going to be the
main concern due to wet slushy snow and gusty winds. The wet and
heavy nature of the snow means that even locations that see lower
snow amounts will likely still see travel impacts.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Along and northeast of a line from Milaca in Minnesota
to Eau Claire in Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Getting ready for spring planting? Local garden center shares planting tips

  • Updated
  • 0

Spring planting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With spring around the corner, Down to Earth Garden Center shared some tips for getting ready for spring planting.

While there is still snow on the ground, it is not too early to start planting seeds inside. Vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, and onions, and some long term flowers like Black-eyed Susans, can be planted inside and kept under light and heat to get them ready to be planted in the ground.

Ben Polzin, retail manager at Down to Earth, said planted seeds can be kept by a warm window, or by heat lamps to keep them warm.

Polzin said planting seeds now helps get plants ready for when spring is here, but recommends waiting for early May to move plants outside.

"We don't want to be putting anything out too early," he said. "Once we get closer to early to mid May, that's when you start watching the weather and looking at those night time temperatures more than anything, wanting to be above 50 degrees at night ideally before we're putting too much stuff outside. That ground temperature needs to be up there too so they're not just sitting there and not growing."

Polzin also said it is a good time to start planning what plants you want to grow this year, so you can be ready when the planting season begins.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you