Great Big Hullabaloo takes over the Pablo Center in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- There was quite the hullabaloo for kids in downtown Eau Claire on Saturday.
The Great Big Hullabaloo took over the Pablo Center. The festivities, hosted by Volume One, lasted the entire day and included different areas for science, sports, music, art, and activities for kids of all ages.
"We homeschool and we thought this was a great opportunity to just see Eau Claire and do a lot of fun kid events," said Molly and Ross Barger, parents who attended.
To enjoy the nice weather there were also activities outside at Haymarket Plaza.
"We try to do a lot of local things in our community and we saw this on this beautiful day and we love supporting the Pablo Center," said Allison Beaman, another parent in attendance.
This was the first year Volume One has held the Hullabaloo since 2019. A portion of the ticket sales will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eau Claire.