Group performs Shakespeare-inspired play at Children's Museum of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Performers with the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival put on a show for kids in Eau Claire Friday.
The Children's Museum of Eau Claire hosted the Merely Players troupe to perform a Shakespeare-inspired play. The group is made up of high school students and actors from the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival's production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" that will be hitting the Pablo Center from July 6 through July 16.
The Merely Players' 45 minute show is meant to make Shakespeare connect more with kids and audiences of all ages.
"Being able to make connections with the community was important for us, so we found ways that our target audiences could identify with things and also we could make the community come alive with Shakespeare since it's so well known, but kind of old," Aidan Edwards, the play's director, said. "So we found a way to turn it around and make sure that the youths could understand it."
In the play, a group of students are working on reports about Shakespeare's plays, when The Bard himself shows up to help. The Merely Players troupe will also be performing the show at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls on July 12.