"Hairica" charity event showcases out-of-this-world hairstyles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday, the annual live hair show 'Hairica' occurred at the Lismore Hotel. This is a runway show where the focus is on the hair of the models.
The event, which is in its seventh year, had a theme of outer space, where the models dressed up as something out-of-this-world. The show is always on Veterans Day weekend, and profits go to Hometown Heroes Outdoors. Hometown Heroes Outdoors is a nonprofit organization that facilitates outdoor activities for veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders.
"This is when we get to show everybody how creative we can be with hair, how we can come together as a community and have a really good time and support our heroes," said Amanda Rochester, co-founder of Hairica.
The event is also about showcasing talented hair and makeup artists around the community, and it involves a lot of coloring, airbrushing, prosthetics, and also glow-in-the-dark colors for this year.
"It's family, I mean, we're all here for each other, and we love each other, my aunt's one of the founders, so it's super fun," said Alyssa Zwiefelhofer, a model at this year's show.
There were 24 models on the runway Saturday, performing in front of a group of around 200 to 300 people. Members of the local drag community also performed at this event.