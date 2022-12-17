Hope Gospel Mission hosts free Christmas dinner

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of people stopped into Hope Gospel Mission on Saturday for a free community Christmas dinner.
About 500 people were fed at this year's dinner. For 16 years now, Hope Gospel has been giving anyone who wants to come by a free dinner, and there are never reservations required. There was both a dine-in and a drive through option for everyone. There was live music playing for all the families and friends eating inside the center.
"We're really serving more of a traditional Christmas dinner. We'll have ham, potatoes, green beans, some pie and pudding for dessert, and just some coffee and milk, and just all the fixings for traditional Christmas dinner," said Brett Geboy, community relations director for Hope Gospel Mission.
Hope Gospel Mission is a local nonprofit organization that has been helping people in need across the Chippewa Valley for nearly 25 years. They serve around 40 thousand meals every year. They also house around 40 to 50 residents at a time in their women and men's shelters.
Hope Gospel mission's next community dinner will be around Easter.