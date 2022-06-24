Hundreds gather for pro-choice rally outside Eau Claire Federal Courthouse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was a "pink out" as hundreds of residents rallied outside the Federal Courthouse in Eau Claire Friday night.
The rally comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It's an historic ruling which will now allow states to ban abortion.
Emily Anderson, an organizer of the rally and a member of the Eau Claire City Council, said she supports equality. She also said people have the right to determine their own futures. She said Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law was created before woman had the right to vote, adding that we need laws that reflect the world today.
Under Wisconsin's abortion law, it's a felony to provide an abortion, which is punishable by up to 6 years in prison. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exception under the law is for instances where a mother's life is at risk.