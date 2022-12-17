Hundreds graduate from UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tassels moved from the right to the left as hundreds graduated from UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.
Nearly 700 students received their degrees, about the same numbers as last winter.
The charge to the class was led by Camila Mennitte Pereyra, a Blugold alum who graduated in 2018.
Newly-graduated students are now able to reflect on their time at the university, and how their lives will change.
"Not to sound very cheesy, but I think I'll miss all of the relationships that I have formed with people. You know, everyone's only a phone call away, but I will miss being able to hang out with my friends I've made and being able to talk to professors and different faculty who have become really mentors for me," said Lily Duquaine, who graduated on Saturday with a Bachelor of Science in English critical studies and history liberal arts.
Chancellor James Schmidt spoke of students' accomplishments during the ceremony. Schmidt also told graduates to think of their degree as a passport that allows them into all kinds of unique and professional experiences.
"Under the authority of the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin system, and upon the recommendation of the faculty, I hereby confer upon you the baccalaureate degree, with all the rights, privileges, and responsibilities pertaining thereto," Schmidt said.
This year's UW-Eau Claire Alumni Award recipients were also recognized during the ceremony.