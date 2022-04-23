Hundreds volunteer to clean up the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - To mark Earth Day, volunteers were out in full force Saturday helping keep the Chippewa Valley clean.
A record number of volunteers signed up to take part in 'The Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up.' For reference, in 2021, the event took on 928 volunteers. This year, that number is over 1,500. Groups of volunteers spread out across Eau Claire at nearly 90 locations to pick up trash, rake and lay mulch among other tasks.
Event organizers said they have a few theories as to why the event had record attendance this year. Julie Booth, the city's recreation program supervisor, said she believes it's a mix of an increased interest and concern for the environment, the pandemic showing the community how important Eau Claire's outdoor recreation is, and simply, because people love and support their city.
Meanwhile, volunteers in Chippewa Falls also stepped up to help keep their community clean. Over 200 volunteers came out as part of the Chippewa Falls Main Street's Earth Day Cleanup.