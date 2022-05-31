Jefferson Award Winner: Al Lamovec

WILLARD (WQOW) - A Wisconsin veteran is offering a haven for hundreds of his brothers and sisters in arms. It's a place to escape into the Wisconsin wilderness, and to confront a battle still being fought by many servicemembers.
"It's hard for a person on the street to understand, in my mind, what these people have psychologically gone through," said Al Lamovec.
Lamovec is talking about veterans and the battle they face, even after they return home.
"The more you learn about PTSD, you learn about the peaks and the valleys," Lamovec said.
300 acres in Willard Wisconsin offers an escape and a community.
"When there's veterans here, you see them open up, you see them talk to each other," he said.
Lamovec grew up in Willard. His family farm just miles away from what is now known as Camp Victory. He opened the camp over 20 years ago.
"I guess I had a vision to be able to help people is the way it started," he said. "My dad helped me in the beginning. We built the first mile and a half of roads here by hand."
It started as Wisconsin Adventures on Wheels.
"Which was a small hunting camp for people with disabilities. And as I started working with more and more people with disabilities, I realized that a large percentage of them were veterans," Lamovec said.
It's only evolved since then.
"We are developing a whole new era of programs for veterans.," he said.
From hunts, to cabin building, cooking, and more. Lamovec said this is just the beginning.
"The people that come here, the volunteers realize that my wife and I and everybody involved here is all in," Lamovec said. "And it's all for helping veterans. It's not for personal gain. It's not for, we don't charge anything. No one's on a payroll. I don't get paid."
One of those volunteers is Jeff Lecount, who was once on the receiving end of camp victory.
"I told him I want to be a part of this. This is huge. It gave me a purpose that I was missing since I got our of the army," Lecount said.
Now the two are working to bring more to the camp and to its guests at no cost.
"I want to expand," Lamovec said. "I want to see first responders. I want to see a lot of people come out there and enjoy the outdoors and take advantage of that."
In the meantime they will continue to serve those who have served for us.
"The outdoor therapy, if you've been to the property, there's just a magic about it," Lecount said.
Camp Victory does work with trained therapists to offer programs. If you would like to learn more about the camp and what the non-profit has to offer, click here.
