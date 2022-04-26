Jefferson Award Winner: Almeada Sullivan

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This month's Jefferson Award winner has given nearly a decade of service to her community through Chippewa Falls Main Street.
Almeada Sullivan joined the volunteer team about eight years ago, helping coordinate various events.
"We do the Main Street parade, we do the garbage cleanup, we have Riverfest every year, Paint the Town Pink every year," said Sullivan.
As she mentioned, in April, Sullivan helps coordinate the organization's Earth Day cleanup downtown.
Related Story: Hundreds volunteer to clean up the Chippewa Valley
"With volunteering, you get more out of it than you actually give. You get to meet new people, and you get to just help your community," said Sullivan. "That's a healthy thing for anybody to do."
Sullivan encourages everybody to get out and volunteer their time.
"You may not think you have the time, but once you do make the time, it's really a rewarding experience," said Sullivan.
If you'd like to volunteer with Chippewa Falls Main Street or learn more about their upcoming events, click here.
Nominate someone for a Jefferson Award by clicking here.