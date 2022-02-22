Jefferson Award Winner: Bill Olson

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - This month's Jefferson Award winner loves to stay active and involved, giving back to his community in more ways than one.
Bill Olson is a member of the Monday crew.
"Here, we are more or less caretakers," Olson said. "We could be changing lightbulbs or furnace filters..."
The crew performs general repairs for the Heyde Center For the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
"It's an old building, so it needs some TLC from time to time," said Olson.
However, Olson doesn't just do repairs, he helps run the shows.
"Some of the plays I help out with sound and lights and special effects," Olson said. "Kind of the best part about it is to actually see the crowds react and enjoying it."
It's a task he said he knew nothing about when he started five years ago, but well worth it.
"It's a chance to actually get involved and see some of the plays," he said. "This venue has been here for years, and I hadn't actually attended any of the events until I started working here and working the events and realized how much I had been missing over the years."
However, Mondays weren't enough for Olson. So, how about Tuesdays? Olson drives truck for Feed My People Food Bank. Some days he can travel close to 100 miles.
"Some days I might just make a couple of stops around Eau Claire," said Olson. "So, it might be 20 or 30 miles. It varies each week."
That journey started five years ago too, just after Olson retired.
"It's a way to be engaged in the community and be a part of the community," said Olson. "But it was really a wake up call, to see what a need there is in this area."
Olson's volunteer work doesn't stop there. He's also helped with Irvine Park's Christmas Village, Beaver Creek Reserve and Oktoberfest to name a few.
