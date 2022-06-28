Jefferson Award Winner: Caro Johnson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local volunteer is going above and beyond to help educators in the Eau Claire Area School District.
Caro Johnson has been making copies at Memorial High School since 2018.
"There was a call for help in the copy room and I thought this would be a great way to actually get to know the school, my daughter's teachers and to get involved," Johnson said.
But her service doesn't stop there.
"I help out at Memorial with the all night graduation party," she said.
A full scale event, and a full year of planning, all for the students.
"Showering them with love," Johnson said. "They've put in all this hard work. We're going to give them one night where they get prizes, they get food, anything they want they've got it."
In the meantime, you'll find her helping the choir, or back in the copy room.
"There's not enough professionals to do everything that needs to be done," she said. "It needs to be done as a group. Many hands make light work."
Whether that's at a pantry, shelter, or a school.
"Volunteering at schools, the impact is amazing," Johnson said. "The kids, they remember. They see how much fun you had with volunteering and then they become volunteers."
And she said, this is her life.
"I definitely am a copy room specialist," she said.
Johnson's volunteer work doesn't stop there. She has also volunteered with Robins Elementary and South Middle School. Not to mention she is a part of the district's Demographic and Trends Committee. You could also call her Candy Caro because she always has some chocolate to hand out when you stop by the copy room.
