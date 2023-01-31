Jefferson Award Winner: Jeff Stanley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Jefferson awards are all about shining a light on those who are paying it forward through volunteer service in the community, and this month’s winner, Jeff Stanley, is on a mission to provide beds to children in need.
“The Chippewa Valley is an amazing community with a huge diversity of needs and different people meeting those needs,” Stanley said.
Jeff Stanley became an indispensable leader at Sleep in Heavenly Peace in no time, according to the Chippewa Valley chapter president, Derrick Laufenberg.
“He puts in countless hours. I’d say if I had to find a flaw, it’s that he cares too much,” Laufenberg said. "He was a volunteer from another organization he’s a Part of. He saw it. He wanted to go on a delivery to see that side of it. He fell absolutely in love with that experience, and wanted to help share that experience with others.”
Since becoming Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s delivery manager., Stanley has organized the delivery of over 160 beds to children in need between the ages of 3 and 17. Many of those beds were delivered and setup by him personally. It's all a part of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission -- "No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town."
“What that means to me is that we have children in the Chippewa Valley that are sleeping on the floor," Stanley said. "[That's] Anything from sleeping on a pile of clothes in a closet, to sleeping with their parents, to sleeping on a couch or a recliner.”
Stanley added -- from a health and wellness standpoint -- that’s not okay, but it’s not just about getting a good night’s rest, either.
“On an even deeper level, some of these situations these children are in are unsafe, and sometimes it may get intense in one of these houses," Stanley explained. "This gives them their very own space to run off to and to hide and pull the blankets over their head and feel a little safer.”
About two years ago, Stanley lost some grandparents. Reflecting on the legacy they left inspired him to set a better example in his own life.
“My grandad especially had a huge impact working with nonprofits," Stanley said. "Looking at that legacy, with my own children, I want to have that impact like that as well. I have three kids, ages three to nine, and they’re at that age where I want them to know that yeah, they might have everything they need, but not everyone has that privilege. And it’s important for them to use their position to help others in the community as well.”
Organizations like Sleep in Heavenly Peace can only do what they do through the hard work and dedication of volunteers. When leaders like Stanley choose to let their light shine, the whole Chippewa Valley gets just a little bit brighter.
“I’m a Christian, and part of that is showing love to the community, showing love to everyone around us, being a light in the community," Stanley said. "You can go on Facebook and scroll through and see everything wrong with the world. You can let that get you down and keep you down, or you can go out and take the reins and do something about it.”
Since the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls chapters merged about two and a half years ago, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered over 600 beds to children in need. The need is projected at 3,000 beds in the Chippewa Valley. If you know someone in need of a bed you can apply for one by clicking here.
And if you would like to nominate an outstanding volunteer in your community for a Jefferson Award, click here to fill out the short nomination form.