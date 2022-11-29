Jefferson Award Winner: Jen Beckermann

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A volunteer at Feed My People Food Bank has helped fight hunger in the Chippewa Valley for over a decade. This month's Jefferson Award winner is Jen Beckermann.
Beckermann is a jack of all trades at FMP, well, sort of.
"I have done everything expect for drive a fork lift and a truck," said Beckermann.
She started when her kids went back to school, just to keep herself occupied. That was 15 years ago.
"Then it blossomed and it got bigger and bigger. Working with the weekend kids meals as a former teacher was really important to me."
However, what's the glue that keeps here at FMP fighting hunger?
"I think it's the people. The warehouse staff is so great," said Beckermann. "Selfishly, you feel good when you're doing it. Unselfishly, you're helping other people. Especially with Feed My People. It's obvious to see that what we do here is feeding our neighbors and our community members, and so why wouldn't you want to do that? And we have fun doing it too."
Beckermann went on to add, "When I grew up, volunteering was always a part of our family. So when we moved from Minnesota to Eau Claire, it was nice to find another project that we could work on."
'We' meaning her mom. Yes, a mother/daughter duo working to end hunger in our region.
One of the biggest projects Beckermann is working on right now are the pop-up pantries.
"We do the food distribution, and we do that all year long. In the summer it can be 90-plus degrees. In the winter it can be 5 above. So, sometimes we maybe get a little down and it's not the best weather, but what we are doing is really good work."
That good work will continue, because Jen isn't going anywhere.
