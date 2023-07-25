Jefferson Award Winner: Jessie Podolak

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Jessie Podolak stays busy year round, but Fierce Freedom's annual summer event is clearly one of her busiest days of the year.
Jessie was a critical part of starting the event 16 years ago. It started as a fun run and fundraiser for wider reaching efforts to combat human trafficking. It’s now the biggest fundraiser for Fierce Freedom — a local nonprofit with a mission to end the cycle of human trafficking and exploitation right here in the Chippewa Valley.
“This is a big fundraiser, but it is the community education piece that we do as well," Jenny Almquist, Fierce Freedom's founder and executive director, said. "Many of the people that come out really don’t understand that there’s human trafficking going on right here in our community. So, we love it when people stop by, and we get to talk with people about what it looks like.”
The event was reimagined for 2023, and officially rebranded the Eau Freedom Fun Run and Fest.
“With [the change to] 'Eau Freedom,' that was something that she [Podolak] thought would be a really cool direction to take this year for the justice run," Cat Morgan, a community program specialist at Fierce Freedom, said. "Some of that is just that we just want to celebrate all of the other partners that are in this area.”
Jessie has worked to build strong relationships with those partners over the years. The event now features live music, food vendors, local businesses selling goods and educational tents supporting places in the community which are safe for at-risk people.
“She just has a fire burning in her belly for this and she has since the very beginning," Almquist said. "She has so many connections in the community, and she’s so well-respected.”
“She’s really had this message consistently of like, ‘Do the thing that you can do,’" Morgan added. "That’s something that she models for other people. She has a lot of gifts, and she’s making this really scary sometimes topic, a little more attainable for people.”
For Podolak, it's an easy call to share her gifts to help others. She said it is making a difference for those who have been hurt by human trafficking, and protecting others from becoming victims that keeps her going.
"We all have in us this true, authentic self that is compassionate. It’s courageous," Podolak said. "We’ve all gone through stuff. When we see the hurt in somebody else, for many it’s like, ‘I know something like that hurt.’ It just, it says, ‘I want to make things better.’”
Organizers told News 18 this year’s Eau Freedom Fun Run and Fest brought in over $30,000 to fight human trafficking in the Chippewa Valley. The vast majority of those funds pay the salary of the nonprofit's staff, so they can continue their work of education and empowerment.
