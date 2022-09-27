Jefferson Award Winner: Jim Novotny

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&