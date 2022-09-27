Jefferson Award Winner: Jim Novotny

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This month's Jefferson Award winner is a force to be reckon with.
"It will be 12 years in a couple weeks that I've been doing STEP Force. It seems like three, and I enjoy every day I am here," said Jim Novotny.
Novotny is a long-time volunteer at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. Each step he takes as a volunteer is a step taken in memory of his late wife, Mary. She passed away in 2008.
"During that time I was with her all the time," said Novotny. "I saw her day to day. I was with her for a lot of her doctors appointments, and over the years, the mentality just set in on me that when she did pass, I decided that I wanted to get into a hospital environment to do what I could in her honor."
As a member of STEP Force, Novotny's days start early, organizing wheelchairs at 6 a.m.
"At 8 a.m. our STEP Force actually starts where the rest of the crew kind of kicks in, and we have basically assigned runs right away in the morning, taking tools, utensils, etc. to the various departments that require it."
Novotny also escorts patients, creating special but brief connections along the way.
"I've met some great people. I've got some great memories of people that I met years ago," said Novotny.
It's the camaraderie that keeps Novotny on STEP Force.
"It's a good gathering is what it is."
He said he'll continue volunteering at Mayo Clinic for as long as he can.
"I'm really here not only for the patients, sure, but I'm here for everybody, and I have to admit, I am here for myself too."
