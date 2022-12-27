Jefferson Award Winner: Laurie Hittman

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A trio of women in Eau Claire has been working to bring Christmas to families in need for over a decade.
"I can't tell you how many people over the years that I have heard say 'If it wouldn't be for this opportunity, my children would not have any gifts this Christmas," said Laurie Hittman.
To some it's known as the 'Beacon House Toy Giveaway', for others it's 'Festival of Toys'. It doesn't matter what it's called. What matters is its mission and those that make that mission possible.
"I've been working with Laurie for the last 11 years. Laurie, Lou [Hoeschen] and I have been a team," said Suzie Slota.
It all began at Beacon House.
"They had one very small room that was like totally packed with toys and we had to go through and sort to try and find gifts that would be appropriate for a particular family. Then the family picked up the bag of gifts," said Hittman. "After that day (12 years ago), I said to my Friend Lou, this is crazy. There's got to be a better way to do this."
There was.
"That's where they came up with the idea of having parents or guardians shop for their children's toys and gifts for Christmas," said Hittman.
The only problem left, they didn't have enough space to work with. So, they moved the program to the basement of Christ Church Cathedral. Since then, the program has helped anywhere from 45 to 125 families, at no cost, each year.
Each member of this trio has gone above and beyond for their community. However, there can only be one Jefferson Award Winner this month. That is Laurie Hittman.
"Laurie has such a big heart and she is a fairly quiet person," said Slota. "So, I think people don't realize how much she truly cares and how much thought she puts into all that she does in order to help other people. She doesn't like taking credit for it, but she deserves it because she's been phenomenal."
Hittman's big heart born from her history as a teacher.
"I've been an educator my whole life," said Hittman. "And I really have always had a strong passion for children. So, I just really feel that this provides a great chance to give children things that they wouldn't have and that I feel that they deserve."
However today, it's Hittman who deserves this special recognition.
To nominate someone for a Jefferson Award and to learn more, click here.