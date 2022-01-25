 Skip to main content
Jefferson Award Winner: Mike Lawrence

Mike Lawrence

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - A local volunteer is using his gift to give those struggling with homelessness a second chance at life. This month's Jefferson Award winner is Mike Lawrence. 

"Everyday we have somebody coming through asking if there is some shelter for them," Lawrence said.

The Hub in Lake Hallie is a haven of tiny homes.

The Hub

"It's amazing," said Lawrence. "We've got 14 little houses and we're filled."

The Hub is also a place of opportunity for those struggling with homelessness.

"Basically, the whole purpose of it was to serve those in need," said Becky Piper, director and founder of The Hub.

"This is a wonderful project to try to get housing available for people who are in trouble," said volunteer Don Bredle.

Lawrence said the tiny community is a stepping stone built by volunteers, and he is leading the charge.

"Mike has gone over and above for what we would've needed to make this happen," said Piper.

Piper founded The Hub in 2019. Soon after, she connected with Lawrence.

"He had done a lot of overseas mission work and with COVID, he wasn't able to go and do that," said Piper. "So, he was really looking for something to do locally, and that was when we connected. My passion for serving those in need and that were coming out of homelessness, and his passion for building and rehabbing, it was like a perfect connection."

The Hub Volunteers

Today, Lawrence and a dedicated team of volunteers are turning old Army barracks into a saving grace, putting about $7,000 to $8,000 into each tiny home. Area businesses have also donated supplies. 

"We are ripping all the old plaster off, the sheetrock off and reinsulating them and rewiring them," said Lawrence. "So, it's a little more work than I really thought, but It's well worth it."

Lawrence even found the property where the community is thriving today, convincing the owner to sell to The Hub. 

"It's a good job because Mike is doing it for others," said volunteer Joel Lewiston. "And the Lord is involved."

Volunteer Jeff White told News 18 that many of the volunteers are involved because of Lawrence. "We've all been with him on many mission trips," said White. 

"I get more out of it than I give," said Lawrence. "I just can't say anymore." 

If you'd like to learn more about The Hub, check out there Facebook page or website

