Jefferson Award Winner: Mike McGinley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - When Mike McGinley isn't frying up cheese curds with the Chippewa Falls Optimist Club, which he's been doing for 40+ years, he's tightening loose screws at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
"I got sort of railroaded into it," said McGinley.
'It' being a member of the Monday Crew.
"We just generally keep the place running with all of the mechanically, electrical, heating, H-VAC, lighting, everything," said McGinley.
That was 15 years ago. Around that same time, McGinley got roped into another gig, helping Chi-Hi's equestrian team.
"Just suddenly became a family affair."
That's because his daughter is the coach and his granddaughter is riding to compete.
"Basically what I've been doing here is just acting as a booster and a cheerleader and a general gopher and anything I have to do that has to be done," said McGinley.
Yes, that includes cleaning up after the horses, but don't worry, it's not his first rodeo.
"The team itself really starts in September and culminates around Halloween weekend typically, that's when the state competition is."
The team's cheerleader saddled up and along for the ride.
"We are always sorry to see them go when they graduate," said McGinley.
McGinley said being a volunteer is a responsibility to our kids and our community.
"You have to volunteer and contribute those things in order to keep it up and to avoid having it run by a government really."
Mike McGinley is this month's Jefferson Award winner. To nominate someone for a Jefferson Award and to learn more, click here.