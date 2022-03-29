Jefferson Award Winner: Pam Nimmo

(WQOW) - The Polar Plunge is one of the biggest fundraising events for Special Olympics Wisconsin and this month's Jefferson Award goes to a local woman who for years has stepped up to the challenge.
For 15 years Pam Nimmo has played an important role in the Polar Plunge both as a jumper and as a volunteer. Over the years, supporting those with special needs has become a family affair.
"Back in the day, my mom used to bus the special needs to Osseo, and I would ride along before I was in school," Nimmo said.
Today her daughter Zoey is continuing that family tradition.
"She does help with Special Olympics and Polar Plunge," Nimmo said.
She has volunteered for Polar Plunge events in Menomonie and Eau Claire and she says supporting those with special needs is worth every second.
"Just looking at their faces," Nimmo said. "You have a bad day and just seeing them even trying. It's just worth it."
Nimmo has plunged nearly a dozen times. When asked if she would do it again, well...
"Possibly maybe down the road back to jumping, but not anytime soon," Nimmo said.
The polar plunge has passed, but you can still donate to Special Olympics athletes or become a volunteer. Just head to specialolympicswisconsin.org
You can nominate someone for a Jefferson Award by clicking here.