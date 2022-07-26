Jefferson Award Winner: Patty Hoban

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The mission of the Chippewa Valley Museum is to connect the community with our home's history. However, that mission couldn't continue without volunteers.
We are shining a light on one of those volunteers. This month's Jefferson Award winner is Patty Hoban.
"Patty is one of those volunteers who you can just so rely on," said Carrie Ronnander, director of the Chippewa Valley Museum. "She loves the museum and her enthusiasm for this place it just extends outward, and it really makes the visitors feel like this is a place to be."
For 10 years, Hoban's passion for the museum has been on display.
"I just think it's important to realize that this is just a gem in Carson Park and some people are not aware of it," said Hoban.
Hoban is a retired 3rd grade teacher who just couldn't archive her love for education. So, she became a docent. Hoban offers educational tours to visitors looking to learn a little more about Chippewa Valley roots.
"I also work at the front desk, and I do mailings. I help with the educational programs," said Hoban.
Even before Hoban began volunteering, she would bring her students to the museum. She did that for about 12 years and said she would learn something new every time.
Hoban is among dozens of volunteers helping keep our history alive.
"The Chippewa Valley Museum would not really be able to exist in its current format without volunteers," said Ronnander. "They extend what the staff is able to do threefold."
"I can guarantee you will have a great time while you're here. It's just the best environment to work in," said Hoban.
Hoban said she volunteers because she owes it to her community.
"When you live somewhere you have kind of a responsibility to find something that you can support and love and promote and that's what I do at the museum," said Hoban.
"We love Patty," said Ronnander. "She's great, and we are glad she's here. We are so glad she chose us, because not everybody does, and so having Patty feel like this is a place that fits with her vision of what a community should be is just wonderful."
If you're interested in volunteering with the Chippewa Valley Museum, click here. If you know someone in your community making a difference through volunteering nominate them for a Jefferson Award. You can do so by clicking here.