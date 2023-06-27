 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Jefferson Award Winner: Roger Elliott

  • Updated
  • 0
Roger Elliott
Adam Reed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — Roger Elliott spearheaded the founding of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Garden in 2012. It's made up of 24 plots, all tended by volunteers who sign a pledge to donate everything they grow.

"The whole purpose of what I do out here is just to be leading an intentional life," Elliott said. "There's a tremendous need in the Chippewa Valley, in Chippewa County in particular, where food insecurity is a real problem."

Jefferson Award Winner: Roger Elliott

The garden has produced over 11 tons of food for local foodbanks and nonprofits over the years, but turning into the produce-producing staple it is today was not without challenges.

“I was plotting this out, and I got about halfway done, and overnight we had a sleet storm," Elliott recalled. "Then I had to wait a couple of days before I could finish up.”

The weather wasn’t the only obstacle. One of the first improvements to the garden was a fence to keep the deer out. Unfortunately this wasn't effective for smaller critters like gophers and racoons.

The solution? Growers implemented buckets to ward off any would-be Peter Rabbits looking to steal from Mr. Elliott’s garden.

With volunteer support and the Elliott's steady hand — and green thumb — the garden has flourished.

“In the first year or two, we only produced only a couple hundred pounds of produce, but in the last three years we’ve averaged over 3,000,” Elliott said.

Unlike many of his growers, Elliott doesn’t have deep roots in the area, but he said he is glad he found his way here.

“I had known the gentleman who was the facility director at St. Joe’s for about 30 years," Elliott said. "He says, ‘Roger, you gotta get up here. This job would be perfect for you. I’ve been trying to retire for two years.’ I said, ‘That sounds great, Harold, so where are you again?’ He says, ‘St. Joe’s Hospital.’ I said, ‘Yea, but there’s like five St. Joe’s hospitals in Wisconsin.’”

He worked the last chapter of his career at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. In retirement, he put the skills to work he learned on his family’s farm near Janesville, Wisconsin.

All the produce grown in the community garden stays local — going to area food pantries and non profits. 

“There are a group of folks that go and pay to have a plot with the intention that they get nothing from it. It really doesn’t get any better than that,” Angela Maloney, the executive director at Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls, said. “A lot of the food rescue that we get is on its last legs, but when it comes from Roger and the community garden, then it lasts a lot longer. And he brings us the most beautiful tomatoes.”

“We’ve been doing free meals at the coffee house for about eight years," Randy Walker, the owner and operator of Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse in Chippewa Falls, said. "We always look forward to the summers when Roger gives us a call and lets us know that he has fresh vegetables to bring us.

“We are really blessed by what he does for us.”

Nominate someone for a Jefferson Award by clicking here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

