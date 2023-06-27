Jefferson Award Winner: Roger Elliott

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — Roger Elliott spearheaded the founding of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Community Garden in 2012. It's made up of 24 plots, all tended by volunteers who sign a pledge to donate everything they grow.
"The whole purpose of what I do out here is just to be leading an intentional life," Elliott said. "There's a tremendous need in the Chippewa Valley, in Chippewa County in particular, where food insecurity is a real problem."
The garden has produced over 11 tons of food for local foodbanks and nonprofits over the years, but turning into the produce-producing staple it is today was not without challenges.
“I was plotting this out, and I got about halfway done, and overnight we had a sleet storm," Elliott recalled. "Then I had to wait a couple of days before I could finish up.”
The weather wasn’t the only obstacle. One of the first improvements to the garden was a fence to keep the deer out. Unfortunately this wasn't effective for smaller critters like gophers and racoons.
The solution? Growers implemented buckets to ward off any would-be Peter Rabbits looking to steal from Mr. Elliott’s garden.
With volunteer support and the Elliott's steady hand — and green thumb — the garden has flourished.
“In the first year or two, we only produced only a couple hundred pounds of produce, but in the last three years we’ve averaged over 3,000,” Elliott said.
Unlike many of his growers, Elliott doesn’t have deep roots in the area, but he said he is glad he found his way here.
“I had known the gentleman who was the facility director at St. Joe’s for about 30 years," Elliott said. "He says, ‘Roger, you gotta get up here. This job would be perfect for you. I’ve been trying to retire for two years.’ I said, ‘That sounds great, Harold, so where are you again?’ He says, ‘St. Joe’s Hospital.’ I said, ‘Yea, but there’s like five St. Joe’s hospitals in Wisconsin.’”
He worked the last chapter of his career at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. In retirement, he put the skills to work he learned on his family’s farm near Janesville, Wisconsin.
All the produce grown in the community garden stays local — going to area food pantries and non profits.
“There are a group of folks that go and pay to have a plot with the intention that they get nothing from it. It really doesn’t get any better than that,” Angela Maloney, the executive director at Agnes' Table in Chippewa Falls, said. “A lot of the food rescue that we get is on its last legs, but when it comes from Roger and the community garden, then it lasts a lot longer. And he brings us the most beautiful tomatoes.”
“We’ve been doing free meals at the coffee house for about eight years," Randy Walker, the owner and operator of Barnabas Christian Coffeehouse in Chippewa Falls, said. "We always look forward to the summers when Roger gives us a call and lets us know that he has fresh vegetables to bring us.
“We are really blessed by what he does for us.”
