Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Samson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Stephanie Samson has been volunteering with the Girl Scouts for over a decade. She’s a troop leader for three different troops, and started two additional troops in Chippewa Falls for those who wouldn’t have one otherwise.
“She is our top volunteer," Renee Erickson, Membership Engagement Manager, Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) said. "She’s a service area cookie manager, a service area fall product manager for the Nokomis Girl Scouts area, which is Chippewa Falls, Jim Falls and Bloomer.”
Samson organizes trips, coordinates events giving back to the community, and helps with cookie sales. Her leadership role didn’t come naturally, but she pushed herself out of her comfort zone to pave the way for her three daughters.
“Me being a quiet, introverted person that I am, I think that’s helped them out of their shell, knowing that they are kind-of that way as well," Samson said. "Just as an example, leading by example. That’s why I put my oldest [daughter] in [Girl Scouts], was to get me out of that shell as well, and my circle has become way bigger than I ever thought it would be.”
Within that circle, Samson has become a leader among her peers.
“Honestly, as a troop leader myself, she is somebody I look at to emulate," Carrie Andringa, Program Manager for GSNWGL, said. "I would love to be the troop leader Stephanie is. It’s getting a little emotional because I really do look at her as somebody who, ya know, has it all together.”
“I like to be organized," Samson said. "If I'm not organized my brain is a mess. But the kids at home, they know to leave my stuff alone. But yeah, [the key to my success] it’s the help of my kids and the other volunteers.”
“Without volunteers, I don’t think Girl Scouts would be here," Andringa added. "I feel like our volunteer base is what makes Girl Scouts the organization it is today. With Stephanie, I’ve never seen her not raise her hand.”