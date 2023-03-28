Jefferson Award Winner: Tim Wolter

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This month's recipient of the Jefferson Award is Dr. Tim Wolter, the founder of the Chippewa Falls High School robotics team, Team 5826 Avis Automata. Under his guidance, students have been competing in FIRST Robotics competitions since 2015.
“He is the entire reason that this program even exists," Megan Schutte, a junior member of the robotics team, said. "It is incredible that he is willing to put in so much time and effort into giving us these opportunities and without him, none of this would be a thing.”
“He’s not a boss. He’s a leader," Elleana Kenney, another junior on the team said. "Which is really amazing, because he comes to us with so much experience and with so many new ideas.”
Wolter started in robotics doing projects with his son, when he was in the fifth grade. He launched a middle school program that he went on to run with the help of his son for nearly two decades. For the high school program, FIRST Robotics competitions require adherence to strict deadlines. The robot -- under close supervision and control by the team -- must perform a variety of specific tasks under pressure and with speed and precision.
“The remarkable thing is they can go from concept to this -- a fully operational, well-driven, well-programmed machine -- in seven weeks," Wolter said. "How many of you with kids this age can get them to clean their rooms in seven weeks? But this is what’s possible.”
Showing these students what’s possible can be a gamechanger for their life journey. Seeing those pathways open up for his students has helped Wolter to continue to give up countless hours teaching and mentoring.
“I love this program because it helps me learn about things that I would never learn in an actual school," Jameson Hawkins, another member of the team, said. "I feel absolutely lucky that I’m able to be provided this at my age and where I’m at. No matter what field I go into it’s going to help me throughout my whole life.”
“I have been in robotics and robotics-related activities since the sixth grade, at this point, it’s my entire life outside of school," Schutte added. "I want to be an electrical engineer when I get older, and I’m looking into colleges now that are accredited for electrical engineering and also offer ‘first scholarships.’”
Even outside of careers in engineering and related fields, the program is challenging these students and teaching them how to work as a team.
“A lot of the people here have very different personalities and have incredibly different interests as well, and it’s crazy to see that two people are bonding over something so similar,” robotics team member Brett Schaefer said."
“Robotics, really just has something for everybody," Kenney added. "If you enjoy talking to people, we have PR. If you really want to know how to code, we have software. There’s just so Many different opportunities for people to come together.”
Over the last seven years, the team has grown from about 17 students to over 30. None of this would be possible without the vision and volunteer efforts of Wolter.
“It may seem like what they are doing is hard. It is," Wolter said. "It may seem like what I’m doing is hard. It’s not. These kids are all smarter than me. My job is just to get some good tools, put them in their hands, and get out of their way.”