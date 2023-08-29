Jefferson Award Winner: Tom Kolb

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This month's Jefferson Award winner is a trailblazer... literally.
"This used to be just a slippery path that when it gets muddy would be extremely difficult to navigate," said Tom Kolb — this month's winner of the Jefferson Award.
For about eight years now, Kolb has been volunteering to help create and maintain trails, such as one at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
"Especially over this last year, with how extreme the winter was, we had a lot of downed trees and a lot of damage to the trails. We get out there in the middle part of April to do a lot of cleanups," he said.
Shorter trails like the one in Irvine Park make the beauty of nature here in the Chippewa Valley more accessible to everyone. But this trail was just something Kolb and other volunteers assisted Irvine Park with.
The heart and soul of his volunteer efforts zero in on the Ice Age Trail.
"Our daughter and her husband, who live in Chippewa Falls, invited us out on a hike up by the Obey Center, and that's how we found out about the Ice Age Trail," Kolb said.
It was love at first hike.
"The more we found out about it, the more we go, 'wow! This is a really cool thing.'"
Kolb has been volunteering with the Chippewa Moraine Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance ever since. His chapter of about 50 active members put in this massive 736-foot-long boardwalk on the southern edge of Firth Lake.
In addition to all the hard work, Kolb has slowly but surely been hiking the 1,200-mile trail.
"My wife and I are section hiking it currently," he said. "We've got about 500 miles in, and about 700 to go. So, we got a ways to go."
Kolb said being on the Ice Age Trail not only helps him connect with nature, but other hikers as well.
One of those hikers is Scott Thom.
"It does really capture a lot of the different parts of Wisconsin," Thom said. "Getting a chance to hike along lakes and rivers and streams and open fields and forest and farmland and urban areas too."
Thom is also section hiking the Ice Age Trail. He says he's at 550 miles so far.
"It is pretty remarkable the amount of effort they put into it. When you're hiking the trail, you think about the amount of time it takes just to hike a single mile, and then you think about how long it takes to clear that mile of path and to do the work and put down the boardwalks and bridges," Thom said.
Kolb is just one of thousands, according to the alliance. Over 70,000 volunteer hours goes into the trail each year.
"The dedication is absolutely there, even though it's hard work. And most of the volunteers are retired people. So, we could use some younger ones, if anybody's interested," he said.
In addition to all the work on trails Kolb does, he is also been delivering Meals on Wheels and helping patients at the info desk at St. Joe's hospital in Chippewa Falls every week for over six years now.
