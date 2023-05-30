Jefferson Award Winners: Gerry and Maria Brantner

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Gerry and Maria Brantner have been on a journey towards a dream for decades. That dream is to turn ‘CF,’ which is the common abbreviation for Cystic Fibrosis, into ‘Cure Found.’
For now, CF is a genetic disorder affecting the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. The Brantners' two daughters -- Geralyn and Rachel -- are both living with the disease.
“Our heart aches that they spend hours every day just trying to stay healthy," Maria said. "They’re benefitting from new medications, but some of them don’t work out for them.”
In their 30’s now, when the girls were first diagnosed, the Brantners felt compelled to raise money towards research and the ultimate goal of a cure. With the help of the CF Foundation office in Milwaukee, they brought the Great Strides Walk to Eau Claire in 2001.
They put a lot of work into developing the event over the years. The Great Strides walk now has live music a bigger and better venue in Carson Park, and has become an event where everyone feels welcome and has an opportunity to share their challenges and victories.
The Brantners said the pressure of growing the event and raising funds every year was stressful. It was also successful, evidenced by the $1.1 million dollars raised for CF research, and climbing.
This year marks the end of an era for Gerry and Maria, as they pass the torch to Emily Loiselle, the Eau Claire CF Foundation chapter president.
“Without them, this walk would not have happened, and the next closest walk is Madison.. Milwaukee," Loiselle said. "The sweat that they have put into this is amazing, and I cannot.. I don’t think any one of us could thank them enough for doing this.”
Loiselle has big shoes to fill, not just to keep the funds rolling in, but to keep the Great Strides Walk the local 'CF family reunion' it’s become on the Brantner’s watch.
“Cystic fibrosis isn’t something that you can just go to a support group for, because when you have CF, you can’t be in a room together or you have to be six feet apart," Loiselle said. "Just having, ‘this is what my family is going through. Have you ever experienced this?’ It’s so important.”
“It’s really our big time every year that we can connect with them, and find out what their celebrations and their trials have been in the last year,” Maria said. “We have very active girls, and they have touched a lot of lives, as many of the CF people here have. Their stories touch other people’s lives and get people just moving through life thinking, ‘Hey, I can do this too.' It gives us all hope.”
For more information about the Great Strides Walk in Eau Claire, or to donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, click here.
