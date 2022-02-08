WQOW Jefferson Awards Nomination Form

WQOW is proud to honor our volunteer heroes in our community! Do you have a relative, a friend or a co-worker who is having an impact in our community? In every neighborhood, there are "Unsung Heroes" - volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties. Together with you, we want to highlight and honor these "Unsung Heroes."
The nomination process is simple. Click on the link below to go to our nomination form. Fill in the name, address, and telephone number of both your nominee and yourself as the nominator. Write a brief, passionate, compelling story about your friend. Tell something that distinguishes them as an individual. Then highlight how the nominee's actions benefit the lives of others and the local community. That's it!
Nominate someone for a Jefferson Award by clicking here.