Kids at "Monster Mash Skate Party" share their favorite things about Halloween

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Many Halloween celebrations started this weekend, including the Monster Mash Skate Party at High Roller Skating Center in Eau Claire.
For the best ways to celebrate, News 18 heard a few expert opinions.
"It's just fun dressing up and being who you want," Ava said.
"I like to trick or treat," Paxton said.
"The candy," Emmy said.
Most Halloween experts agreed with Emmy. Around 20 kids said their favorite thing about Halloween is the candy.
Trick or Treating in Eau Claire on Monday in the downtown area from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the rest of Eau Claire.