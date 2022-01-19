Local nurse nominates patient for free auto repairs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A woman with a lot on her plate has one less thing to worry about now thanks to Chippewa Valley Mazda.
Wednesday, Selena Buckli was gifted some much-needed maintenance on her car. The prize is part of Chippewa Valley Mazda and Ken Vance Automotive's "Revamp Your Ride" program.
Selena was nominated by a local nurse, who is helping Selena with her Leukemia treatments. She said Selena needs the repairs because her car was damaged after she recently slid into a median due to poor road conditions.
She said Selena needs a reliable car to get her to and from her cancer treatments.
Wednesday, Selena's car received a new alignment, bodywork repair, rear brakes and a full used vehicle inspection.