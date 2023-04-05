Menomonie family and area residents remember beloved cartoonist Norman Rockwell

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cartoonist and Menomonie-native Norman Rockwell died on March 28th. His legacy stretches beyond the city limits of Menomonie.
For more than 30 years people who enjoyed Norm's work eagerly awaited his next piece. One of those people was his wife -- Ingrid.
"Once I saw them and got them ready for mailing he always heard me laugh because it was my... I enjoyed it so much because I know his quirky sense of humor and his focusing on his human fallacies that just made him have a different view on things," she said.
Norm began drawing cartoons in high school. After working in education he made the career change permanent.
For the next three decades Norm's work would be published internationally in Good Housekeeping magazine and the Saturday Evening Post. His family said he never let the fame get to his head and he never forgot his roots.
"I know he was very proud as well of living here and the ties we have and you know that's really evident with the books that he did that were around Menomonie, around western Wisconsin and about other kind of local things," Norm's son Alex Rockwell said.
Beside his national work Norm also wrote weekly cartoons for the Dunn County News. He also wrote books about his comics and humor.
Norm retired 10 years ago, his work still beloved.
His family says Norm found the most joy in his work when he could make someone laugh. After thousands of laughs from hundreds of cartoons, he succeeded.
"The special thing about his work is that he brought joy and he brought humor to people and I think that's an important aspect of the work he did as well. He was an artist but he made people laugh you know and that was something he was really proud of and we're proud of too," Alex Rockwell said.
Norm Rockwell was 86.