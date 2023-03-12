Military families support each other and loved ones at Boxes and Bowling

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Lesa Cramer started Military Moms of Western Wisconsin in 2018, when her son joined the military. She wanted to connect with other parents of service members.
"I knew other moms whose kids were going in the military, and because my husband was in the military I knew a little bit about the military, so we started by just checking in with each other, and we said let's meet for dinner," Cramer said. "It started with about four of us and now it's grown and grown, we have about 45 moms."
Military Moms hosted their first public event, Boxes and Bowling at Wagner's Lanes in Eau Claire on Sunday. Parents of service members gathered to bowl together and pack care packages to send to their loved ones.
"It shows our service members that they have support here at home and it brings us together to say thank you," she said.
The packages are being sent to military bases across the U.S. and in other countries around the world. The supplies were donated by local businesses and Military Moms will cover the cost for shipping.
Cramer said connecting with other military parents creates a community of support.
"I think it's just nice to have a support system, and what's nice about our group is that we have some of us, our kids were just entering the military, now my son has been in for four and a half years. Some of our moms have had children that were deployed," she said. "So we just kind of relied on each other to give advise and support."
Cramer said she hopes Military Moms can spread that support to other families with loved ones serving in the military.
"We just are hoping that this grows and that more and more families and friends of military want to come out and be a part of being a supportive community for our service members," Cramer said.
Military families packed 13 boxes to send to their loved ones during Sunday's event.