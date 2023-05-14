Mother's Day weekend is a busy time for local garden centers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It was a busy weekend for flower shops and garden centers in Eau Claire with many people trying to find that perfect gift for mom.
"It's been an incredible weekend," said Beth Luck, owner of Tin Roof Garden Center.
"Hanging baskets, the blooming tropicals, stuff like that has always been a popular Mother's Day gift," said Ben Polzin, vice president of retail at Down to Earth Garden Center. "Mother's Day weekend always just feels like that kick off to the spring season in this part of the country."
"Everyone's antsy to get out and get their yards looking good, and get their gardens planted, their vegetables going, things like that," Luck said.
Polzin and Luck both said trees, shrubs, and flower baskets are a popular Mother's Day gift because they can last for a long time.
"Any of the living plants are great options because it's something that lasts longer than maybe a bouquet would or other short term chocolates or something like that," Polzin said.
Luck said these gifts create lasting memories.
"Trees and shrubs and perennials for a mom is something that will last a long time and they'll have lasting memories from that," Luck said. "We've seen lots of families out together making memories this weekend."