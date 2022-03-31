 Skip to main content
2022 Once Upon A Prom dress exchange event to take place this weekend

Once Upon A Prom

Dress at Once Upon A Prom

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Once upon a time, a Once Upon A Prom was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back in 2022 for its 11th year.

The organizers of the popular dress exchange event at Banbury Place expect about 200 participants. Once Upon A Prom co-founder Jennifer Rooney said she's excited for the event to return this year.

"It's really great to be back, it's gonna be fantastic to see all of the girls coming in and trying on their dresses and getting to be like a princess again for a night so we're really excited," Rooney said. 

All the dresses and accessories are free of charge with a requirement that each Chippewa Valley participant completes six hours of community service.

The three-day event is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The organization is still accepting appointments.

