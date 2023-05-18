 Skip to main content
Top Stories

60 new pieces added to the nations largest sculpture tour

  • Updated
  • 0
Sculpture Tour 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The largest exhibit of sculptures in the nation is getting even bigger as new pieces were added in downtown Eau Claire and surrounding neighborhoods.

60 new sculptures were installed for the 2023 sculpture tour in Eau Claire. One piece is a bear playing an accordion, made entirely of tires, at lakeshore elementary school. 

"I think it's important for tourism and for economic development. It's also important for education. Obviously, the kids here [at Lakeshore Elementary] saved their quarters. They wanted a sculpture. It's also important in terms of diversity and inclusion and making us feel like a community," said public arts manager Julie Pangallo. 

Scrap metal artist Dale Lewis of Minnesota made 14 new sculptures for this year's tour. They're part of his traveling "Scraposaurus" exhibit. 

"Eau Claire is really stepping up bringing a lot of pieces into town," he said. "I have like 20 sculptures here."

Lewis said part of the fun is finding different uses for different materials.

"There's parts that aren't so fun like grinding and sanding," he said. "It's dirty. And transporting them is always a challenge, but the next fun part is like this when you get to see the people's reactions."

Lewis has been making artwork for the event for 10 years.

"I do the sculptures because they're fun and I enjoy it," he said. 

Pieces from other artists include a giant chicken near the S Bridge, a bee friendly series of sculpture, and a jester on Water Street balancing several globes.

When completed, there will be 150 art pieces. Officials estimate the value in total to be well over $700,000. If you like one of the sculptures, you can buy it and keep it forever.

