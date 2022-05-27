88-year-old Korean War veteran to receive honorary high school diploma

OSSEO (WQOW) - A Korean War veteran will soon be awarded an honorary high school diploma at the age of 88.
Osseo-Fairchild elementary students and staff cheered for the class of 2022 on Friday. Among them was 88-year-old Korean War veteran Cecil Berlin from the Town of Washington.
"It hasn't sunk in yet," Berlin said. "To be amongst these graduates for 2022, it's quite an experience."
On the day of his graduation rehearsal, Berlin shared how he went from the U.S. Navy to graduating Osseo-Fairchild High School.
"I always wanted to go into the Navy because I had an uncle who was in World War II and I thought that was great," Berlin said. "So in 1951, my mother and dad signed a paper that said I can enlist in the Navy at 17 years old."
Berlin graduated eighth grade in 1949, but instead of attending high school, he worked on his family's farm in Foster.
"Back then, to have a diploma really wasn't a big deal, but I never had a problem with what I had learned by not going to school," Berlin said. "But I realized an education is a great deal."
He served three years active duty on a ship and did five years in the Navy Reserve.
Later, he worked for the Eau Claire County Highway Department for 19 years and PDM Bridge for 21 years.
One of his daughters found out about a state statute that allows veterans to receive a high school diploma if they are at least 65 and left high school before receiving a diploma to join the U.S. Armed Forces during a war period.
"The theory behind it is that the veterans have learned a lot of work experience and education in the military and that they are entitled to get a graduation certificate," said Gerald Bodway, Vietnam War veteran and board member of the Osseo-Fairchild School Board.
Bodway said he deserves it.
"Cecil is a great individual. He has taken what he learned in life, is a hard worker," Bodway said.
"It's wonderful to be able to have a high school diploma," Berlin said.
Berlin will be receiving his diploma Saturday morning.
He has four children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Two of his grandsons are also graduating high school this year.