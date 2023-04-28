8th graders learn about value of trees on Arbor Day

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona 8th graders got out of the classroom and into their local parks.
In celebration of Arbor Day, representatives from Altoona and Eau Claire Parks and Rec were teaching students about the importance of trees, urban forestry, and how to plant them.
At 10th Street park, two trees were planted; a hackberry and a crabapple.
"It's a good way to engage the future, the children and the schools, having them come into the park and doing the improvements and do the cleanup really connects them to why we want to take care of our community," said Altoona city councilor Matt Biren.
Being a member of "Tree City USA" the city of Altoona plants over 100 trees every year, and has been focused on removing trees affected by the emerald ash borer and planting a native species in their place.
To end the day, students also cleaned Cinder City and 10th Street parks.