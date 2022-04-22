Altoona freshman wins Altoona's Got Heart Award for inspiring others

ALTOONA (WQOW) — The city of Altoona recognized one young member of their community on April 21 for his courage in the face of adversity. Blake Henrichs is this year’s recipient of the Altoona’s Got Heart award, given to those who inspire the community to come together.
Blake is a freshman at Altoona High School, an avid outdoorsman and a sports fan. His father Paul is the head boys basketball coach for Altoona.
Blake is legally blind as a result of Retinitis Pigmentosa, or RP. RP is a group of inherited disorders that results in progressive vision loss, but Blake’s not letting the disorder bring down his spirit.
"My biggest thing has always been to be positive, because if you're negative you don't really want to do much," Blake said. "Being positive is what [has] kept me keeping going, and trying to be the best I can be every day, because every day could be different from here on out."
The Altoona community has come together to raise funds to help the Henrichs family with house modifications necessary for Blake and his extensive medical bills.
Their group, Blake’s Backers, will be holding an all-day fundraising event on Saturday, April 23. The event features a 5K walk and run at River Prairie, followed by a free throw shooting contest at Altoona High School and concluding with a social at 44 North.
Please visit blakesbackers.com for more information, or visit their event Facebook page here.