...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Augusta teacher is Wisconsin's art educator of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Newton

Tasha Newton, photo courtesy of the Augusta Area School District 

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A local art teacher is being honored by the state.

Tasha Newton, who teaches middle and high school art in the Augusta Area School District, has been named the Wisconsin Art Education Association's 2023 art educator of the year.

The award is given to an art educator who has significantly demonstrated a long-term contribution to art education on the local, state and or national levels.

"The district is very proud of Tasha for not only being named as the WI Art Educator of the Year but also for the passion, talents, and skills she brings to the students of our Augusta School Community," said District administrator Dr. Ryan Nelson.

She will be honored at the WAEA fall conference in October where she will be presented with the award.

