Augusta teacher is Wisconsin's art educator of the year

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A local art teacher is being honored by the state.
Tasha Newton, who teaches middle and high school art in the Augusta Area School District, has been named the Wisconsin Art Education Association's 2023 art educator of the year.
The award is given to an art educator who has significantly demonstrated a long-term contribution to art education on the local, state and or national levels.
"The district is very proud of Tasha for not only being named as the WI Art Educator of the Year but also for the passion, talents, and skills she brings to the students of our Augusta School Community," said District administrator Dr. Ryan Nelson.
She will be honored at the WAEA fall conference in October where she will be presented with the award.