'Bags for Moms' program looks to help new parents

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local charity is giving back to new parents in the community, and you can help.
Catholic Charities in Eau Claire is providing soon-to-be moms with a tote bag of parenthood resources. Under the program, each mom gets a bag filled with diapers, baby wipes, and blankets among other items. There are bags for all ages, but each have the basics.
The program began last year after the charity noticed a need in the community, and they felt it was their mission to give back.
Catholic Charities Family Services Director Melissa Bowe said they don't discriminate against anyone who wants to use the service.
"We don't ask them any questions. It is not income based or anything like that. If you walk in our door we ask you a few demographics and that is it," said Bowe.
Since January the program has distributed around 20,000 diapers, 100 boxes of wipes, and 600 blankets. The charity hopes to keep the program running as long as there is a need.
If you are interested in helping the charity directly you can visit their Amazon Wish List page. You can also visit their website for more information about how you can get involved.