Bloomer man gives the secret to a long life at 104th birthday party

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A Bloomer man celebrated his 104th birthday with some cake and ice cream, and a bit of laughter.
Glen Siverling celebrated the special occasion at Meadowbrook Senior Living. Friends, family, and workers sang happy birthday and gave him presents. Senator Ron Johnson and Representative Tom Tiffany even sent birthday greetings.
Glen enjoys fishing, hunting, and removing corn kernels from the cob.
He was born on January 19 in 1919, and got married at the age of 19.
When asked about the secret to a long life, he said "behaving myself" followed by a lot of laughter.
Glen's daughter, son-in-law, a great niece, and a nephew came to celebrate with him, but he actually has four children, 14 grandchildren, about 30 great grandchildren, and roughly 100 great great grandchildren.