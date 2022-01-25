Bloomer teen honored by Assembly for lifesaving actions

MADISON (WQOW) - A teenager from Bloomer was honored by the state legislature on Tuesday for saving her friend's life last winter, after they nearly drowned in icy water.
Alena Otto spoke before the Wisconsin Assembly to be recognized as a Hometown Hero, after being nominated by Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer).
A year ago, Otto was ice fishing with friends when one of them fell through the ice and into the water. Another friend ran for help, and Otto climbed onto the ice herself, and pulled her friend from the water.
"That January say, I just did what I thought I had to be done," Otto said in her speech. "I knew that he needed to get out of the water, I didn't really think about the fact that that was putting my life in danger."
Her bravery was also recognized this past fall, when she received the prestigious honor of a bronze cross from the Girl Scouts.