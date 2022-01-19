 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Bloomer teen to be recognized as a "Hometown Hero" at State Capitol

  • Updated
  • 0
girl scout

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A year ago, Alena Otto was ice fishing when her friend fell through and into the water. While another friend ran for help, she crawled onto the ice and pulled her friend out of the freezing water, saving him from downing. 

Next week, Otto will be celebrated in Madison for her heroism. 

Otto is set to be recognized as a "Hometown Hero" by the Wisconsin State Assembly, after being nominated by Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer). 

"Alena’s example of bravery and selflessness is something we all can strive for," Rep. Summerfield said. "I’m proud to have constituents like Alena who we can honor as heroes."

In September, she was given bronze cross by the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes. You can watch News 18's story of this award ceremony below:

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you