Bloomer teen to be recognized as a "Hometown Hero" at State Capitol

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A year ago, Alena Otto was ice fishing when her friend fell through and into the water. While another friend ran for help, she crawled onto the ice and pulled her friend out of the freezing water, saving him from downing.

Next week, Otto will be celebrated in Madison for her heroism.

Otto is set to be recognized as a "Hometown Hero" by the Wisconsin State Assembly, after being nominated by Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer).

"Alena’s example of bravery and selflessness is something we all can strive for," Rep. Summerfield said. "I’m proud to have constituents like Alena who we can honor as heroes."

In September, she was given bronze cross by the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes. You can watch News 18's story of this award ceremony below: