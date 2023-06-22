 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Blue Ox Music Festival kicks off

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue Ox Stage
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While temperatures reached 90 degrees on Thursday, thousands of people are descending on Pines Music Park to enjoy the start of the Blue Ox Music Festival.

The three-day long festival features a variety of Americana artists, acts include the Avett Brothers, Pert Near Sandstone and Rainbow Girls. Attendees will be able to enjoy music across three different stages throughout the weekend. Officials say this year, the Blue Ox sold out before the start of the festival for the first time.

Hosting musician Justin Bruhn shared what makes the event special to him.

"People like Sam Bush you know, I guess I will name drop, but yeah, the Avett Brothers are a huge score for us and we're super excited to have them too," Bruhn said. "So for me it's all about the music but also the community and family vibe we have here."

Also at the festival are food trucks, disc golf and multiple art installations from local artists sponsored by Visit Eau Claire. Officials said fewer tickets were offered this year to create a more intimate concert experience — or as intimate as 5,000 visitors can be. The festival will run through Saturday night.

