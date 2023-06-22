Blue Ox Music Festival kicks off

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While temperatures reached 90 degrees on Thursday, thousands of people are descending on Pines Music Park to enjoy the start of the Blue Ox Music Festival.
The three-day long festival features a variety of Americana artists, acts include the Avett Brothers, Pert Near Sandstone and Rainbow Girls. Attendees will be able to enjoy music across three different stages throughout the weekend. Officials say this year, the Blue Ox sold out before the start of the festival for the first time.
Hosting musician Justin Bruhn shared what makes the event special to him.
"People like Sam Bush you know, I guess I will name drop, but yeah, the Avett Brothers are a huge score for us and we're super excited to have them too," Bruhn said. "So for me it's all about the music but also the community and family vibe we have here."
Also at the festival are food trucks, disc golf and multiple art installations from local artists sponsored by Visit Eau Claire. Officials said fewer tickets were offered this year to create a more intimate concert experience — or as intimate as 5,000 visitors can be. The festival will run through Saturday night.