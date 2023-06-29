 Skip to main content
Boys and Girls Club kids showcase craftsmanship skills by building picnic tables for project

  Updated
  • 0
BGC Table making
Sam Fristed

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Chippewa Falls had a chance to show off their carpentry skills Thursday.

Kids used mallets and drills to build picnic tables. The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Collaborated with the club to make the project happen.

The two organizations have worked on other projects in the past. This is the second year they've built picnic tables.

"My favorite part about being involved with this is seeing the kids play with the tools and kind of get an understanding of what some of the stuff takes to put something together," said Home Builders Association Vice President Anthony Brooks.

Brooks hopes similar projects will get kids interested in trade skills. 9-year-old Club Member Riley Henry said she enjoyed using the different tools and working with her friends.

"Everyone's getting included and that we can all like work as a team and come together," she said.

Members were split into two teams each building a table. As a token of their hard work  the completed tables will be used by the Club. The Boys and Girls Club and Home Builders Association have plans for future collaboration projects this summer.

