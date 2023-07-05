Bus driver helps deliver baby at Eau Claire bus shelter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A baby was recently born at a place you wouldn't expect and delivered by a person you wouldn't expect.
Bus shelters normally keep passengers out of the elements, but for one evening, a bus shelter was the site of a miracle.
On June 30, Eau Claire Transit bus driver Jerry Melsness had a regular start to his Friday.
Little did he know after doing this job for just seven-and-a-half months, his role was going to change from driver to doctor.
"I was probably about three quarters into my run, then I picked up a very pregnant lady," Melsness said. "Probably about five minutes after that, I dropped a gentleman off at a stop. My bus was parked and she screamed a couple of times so then I went and asked her if she was okay. She said she's fine."
But, she wasn't fine. At the temporary transfer center in downtown Eau Claire, she told Melsness she wanted to go to the hospital.
"Then I informed her that the next bus was a half hour from now."
Time was running out, so she hunkered down in a bus shelter on the north side of the transfer center.
"She laid down on the bench saying, 'Hold my hand, hold my hand! So then I was holding her hand. And then her contractions got worse and worse. Next thing she's doubled up saying, 'Oh, I feel the head.' And then the rest is history."
"Have you ever helped deliver a baby before?" reporter Katrina Lim asked.
"No, I've witnessed it," Melsness replied. "I've got three daughters so I've seen all three of my daughters being born."
Transit specialist Tina Deetz said as far as she knows, this is a first for Eau Claire Transit.
"You see this stuff on TV and all the movies, but it's still surreal right now," Melsness said.
Melsness added just three days after the mom gave birth, he bumped into her and her new daughter at the transfer station again.
She told him she and her baby girl are doing fine. She was only eight months pregnant so she wasn't expecting to give birth that day.
