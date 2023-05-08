'Cancer Doula' helps area families navigate cancer journey

Bloomer (WQOW) - One small word can stop your whole world: Cancer. And while you try to process it you're handed papers, pamphlets and prescriptions.
In that moment you wish for someone who has been on that side.
"You're overwhelmed. You've got your schedule. You're like 'oh my gosh, I don't know if you have the mental capacity to read through it," said Stephanie Miller.
Miller is a former healthcare worker, caregiver for her husband during his cancer journey and herself, a cancer survivor.
"So I have this unique gift? I guess if you want to call it," Miller told News 18. "I use my life experiences as gifts to help others. So I have this unique experience where I can actually take it from every perspective. And I can guide them from where ever they're at."
She calls herself a "cancer doula," comparing the traditional term used for childbirth to the rebirth following cancer.
"I'm helping someone who has a cancer experience transform into a new person. Because you come out the other side a different version of yourself."
Guiding them through the complex and layered feeling that ride shotgun on the journey.
"You don't have to do it alone. We feel like we have to do this by ourselves, right? Let's just embrace all that stuff - because it's real. Let's embrace the emotions, let's embrace how hard it is because it's hard...and why try to cover it up? Just because we have to? Because the sooner you can deal with it...the quicker you can heal."
Miller has been working with families and individuals for a year guiding them and keeping their world turning. For more information plus rates visit her website by clicking here.