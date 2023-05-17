Chippewa Falls family finishes tiny home in honor of late daughter

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local family continues to honor their late daughter, and they just finished their biggest project yet. It's one that will remember her while serving a greater purpose in the community.
It's been a year in the making, a tiny home behind Chippewa Valley Bible Church will not only give a family a new lease on life, but it will honor a life lost too soon.
"She was on our minds a lot when we were doing this," said Brian Kelley, the father of Jayna Kelley. Jayna was 9 years old when she was killed with fellow Girl Scouts, hit by a truck while picking up trash along a highway in 2018.
"She would've been proud and excited," said Robin Kelley, Jayna's mother.
Brian and Robin have been working for years to honor their daughter through the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation.
"We've had a lot of giving back to the community for the last three years, but no real significant projects like this," said Brian.
That project was a tiny home with a big purpose.
"The house they built is a family house, so not just for a single person, but for a small family," said Mike Cohoon, director of Hope Village.
"We really wanted to help kids, and so we kind of built it with that in mind," said Brian.
The Kelley family donated the home to Hope Village, but for now it will remain behind the church.
"It's just going to be a really safe, comfortable space," said Brian. "We try to be really efficient in there and not have wasted space, but give them enough features to make it feel like home."
Not only will it serve as a home, but also a reminder.
"The bench was Brian's idea to kind of cover the wheel well, because it was an old concession stand. I wanted to put in the logo with a wood burner just to have our little touch on there," said Robin.
It's a project Robin and Brian said Jayna would be proud of.
"She would be so excited," said Robin. "She would've been helping. She loved helping kids, whether it was her classmates or younger kids. She thought she might be a kindergarten teacher. So the idea of giving a home to kids who didn't have a home, helping the homeless at all, would have been exciting for her."
"The Kelley family is amazing," said Cohoon. "They have contributed to Hope Village, but then building a tiny house, what a wonderful gift to Hope Village and our community."
Cohoon said a new tenant will move in soon.
The Kelley family said they are grateful for the overwhelming support they've received throughout the project and wanted to share their thanks with the community.
You can learn more about the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation.