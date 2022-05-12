Chippewa Falls father builds tiny home in memory of late daughter

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls father is finding ways to remember his late daughter and bring needed relief to his community.
"It's kind of heartbreaking when you hear that there's homeless children in the community," said Brian Kelley.
Kelley said it's a reality, so he and his family are doing something about it, by building a tiny home.
"It's going to have a bunk in the back for up to four people and we know that there's going to be times when there's families," said Kelley. "So, we are happy to be able to help them."
The donated concession stand will be repurposed into a tiny home for Hope Village in Chippewa Falls, an organization Kelley has volunteered with for a few years now.
"All 10 tiny homes that they have right now are occupied," said Kelley.
Now, Hope Village is looking to add one more. So, Kelley is building one in memory of his little girl.
"[Jayna] was a little bit more of a troublemaker than her sister. She definitely could push her limits. But really a sweet, kind kid. Always happy. Always fun. Always playing hard," he said.
In November 2018, Jayna Kelley was among the three girl scouts and a mother killed when a truck went off the road, striking the group as they picked up litter along County Hwy P. Today, Brian is turning that tragedy into action through the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation.
"We've been able to donate I think $120,000 last year to different projects," said Kelley. "We're building playsets, we're funding different kids activities and programs all of the whole community. It's really neat."
Their latest project, building a shelter.
"It just feels good to make something positive happen after everything," said Kelley.
"We couldn't be prouder of what Brian and Robin have been able to do and the things they've done for the community," said Bob Kelley, Jayna's grandfather.
Brian said Jayna would be proud too.
"I think she'd be happy," said Brian Kelley. "I think if she was here she'd be helping. I know she would. She loved to help me with things. Kind of my tagalong buddy some days. I'm sure she would be out here helping me right now."
Brian said the tiny home will be ready for use in the fall.